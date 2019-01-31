SpiceJet to start eight new domestic flights from March 1

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Budget carrier SpiceJet announced Thursday that it would start eight new direct flights from March 1 to connect metro cities with non-metro ones in the country.The airline said in its statement that it will introduce a new direct flight on the Vijayawada-Tirupati route as well as the Kochi-Tirupati route. Moreover, "enhanced frequencies on the Kochi-Chennai (third frequency) and the Vijayawada-Bengaluru (fourth frequency) routes" would also begin from March 1," according to the airline. SpiceJet said an "introductory promotional fare" starting at Rs 3,334 on Kochi-Tirupati and Rs 3,342 on the Tirupati-Kochi routes would be given. It also said that a "promotional fare" starting at Rs 2,556 on the Vijayawada-Tirupati and Rs 2,608 on the Tirupati-Vijayawada routes would be given. "The new flights will strengthen SpiceJet's network in the southern region and reiterates its focus on augmenting connectivity between metro and non-metro cities," said SpiceJet. The new flights that were announced Thursday will operate on all days, except Tuesdays. SpiceJet will deploy its Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes. "We believe there is tremendous potential in these regions and hence better connectivity will facilitate trade and industry development, besides providing enhanced travel options and convenience," the airline said. PTI DSP KJ