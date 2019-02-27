SpiceJet to start flights to Jharsuguda from Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata from March 31

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) SpiceJet on Wednesday announced to launch daily direct flights to Odisha's Jharsuguda from Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme UDAN from March 31."Jharsuguda, Odisha's top investment and manufacturing hub, marks SpiceJet's maiden entry into the state and will be the airline's tenth destination under UDAN," the airline said in a statement.SpiceJet also announced an "introductory promotional fare" starting at Rs 3,701 (all inclusive) on Delhi-Jharsuguda, Jharsuguda-Delhi, Jharsuguda-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Jharsuguda routes.The airline added that similar introductory promotional fare of Rs 2,560 (all inclusive) would be charged on Jharsuguda-Kolkata and Kolkata-Jharsuguda routes.With the addition of these new flights, SpiceJet will be operating 29 daily flights under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) that seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports as well as make flying affordable.Jharsuguda is Odisha's second biggest airport and the only one to handle civil commercial operations after the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.SpicetJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said, "SpiceJet is delighted to provide direct air connectivity from Jharsuguda, one of Odisha's biggest manufacturing hubs and a top investment destination, to key metro cities and beyond. We are confident that these new flights will do very well much like our other UDAN flights and will give a big push to the economic growth of Odisha."The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the Jharsuguda-Delhi-Jharsuguda sector whereas the other two UDAN sectors of Jharsuguda-Hyderabad-Jharsuguda and Jharsuguda-Kolkata-Jharsuguda would be served by its Bombardier Q400 fleet.At present, SpiceJet operates 23 flights under the UDAN scheme. PTI DSP DPBDPB