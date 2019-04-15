SpiceJet to start non-stop flights to Colombo, Jeddah, 5 other int'l destinations

(Eds: Adding details, changing headline, intro) New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) SpiceJet will launch direct flights from Mumbai to seven international destinations, including Colombo, Jeddah, Dhaka, Riyadh and Hong Kong. Direct flights would also be operated from Mumbai to Bangkok and Kathmandu. The no-frills airline would start the services from the end of May. In a release on Monday, the carrier said it would be the first Indian budget carrier to launch daily direct flights on the Mumbai-Colombo, Mumbai-Dhaka, Mumbai-Riyadh, Mumbai-Hong Kong and Mumbai-Kathmandu sectors. Boeing 737 NG aircraft would be deployed in the new routes. "We are delighted to connect a large number of popular international destinations from Mumbai, a city that has always been a key and integral part of our network," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said. Riyadh and Kathmandu are two upcoming international destinations of the airline. "The airline already operates flights to Colombo from Chennai and Madurai, Dhaka from Kolkata, Dubai from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Amritsar, Jaipur and Madurai, Hong Kong from Delhi and Jeddah from Hyderabad besides an upcoming flight from Kozhikode," the release said. PTI RAM ANSANS