scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Spices rule stable in lacklustre trade

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Prices of black pepper, ginger unbleached and copra ruled steady in an otherwise lacklustre spices market here today in the absence of any major demand from stockists and retailers amid lack of export offtake.

Following are todays closing rates (in Rs) with previous rates in brackets:

Black pepper (per kg) 380/440 (380/440), ginger unbleached (per kg) 150 (150), copra office Alappuzha (per quintal) 13,500 (13,500), copra office Kozhikode (per quintal) 13,300 (13,300), copra Rajapur Mumbai (per quintal) 20,000 (20,000), copra edible Mumbai (per quintal) 16,500 (16,500). PTI BPD MKJ MKJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos