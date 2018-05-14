Spices rule stable in lacklustre trade

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Prices of black pepper, ginger unbleached and copra ruled steady in an otherwise lacklustre spices market here today in the absence of any major demand from stockists and retailers amid lack of export offtake.

Following are todays closing rates (in Rs) with previous rates in brackets:

Black pepper (per kg) 380/440 (380/440), ginger unbleached (per kg) 150 (150), copra office Alappuzha (per quintal) 13,500 (13,500), copra office Kozhikode (per quintal) 13,300 (13,300), copra Rajapur Mumbai (per quintal) 20,000 (20,000), copra edible Mumbai (per quintal) 16,500 (16,500). PTI BPD MKJ MKJ