Spices rule steady in lacklustre trade

Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Black pepper, ginger and copra prices ruled steady in a lacklustre spices market here today in the absence of any major demand from stockists and retailers amid listless export offtake.

Markets remaind closed yesterday on account of "Mahavir Jayanti".

Following are todays closing rates (in Rs) with previous rates in brackets:

Black pepper (per kg) 390/450 (390/450), ginger unbleached (per kg) 125 (125), copra office Alappuzha (per quintal) 13,700 (13,700), copra office Kozhikode (per quintal) 13,500 (13,500), copra Rajapur Mumbai (per quintal) 17,500 (17,500), copra edible Mumbai (per quintal) 16,000 (16,000). PTI RD SBT

