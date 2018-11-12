Spike Lee wants to direct a musical

London, Nov 12 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Spike Lee says he would like to direct a musical some day. The 61-year-old star, who has helmed documentaries about Michael Jackson and Pavarotti, says making a ''straight out singing and dancing'' movie is still on his bucket list."I'm going to do a musical one day, for sure. I mean, there are many musical elements in my films already, but this one I want to do straight out singing and dancing, beginning-to-end high-stepping, wailing musical," Lee told CinemaBlend. The "Malcolm X" helmer recently directed a music video for Prince's previously unreleased track "Mary Don't You Weep". PTI SHDSHD