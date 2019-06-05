Spiritual head of Ajmer dargah urges youth to play role in nation building

Ajmer, Jun 5 (PTI) The spiritual head of the Ajmer dargah, Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, called upon the youth to play a constructive role in nation building on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Maintaining that the youth were the foundation for the countrys development, Khan expressed concern over their involvement in criminal activities. However, Khan held discrepancies in society responsible for it. "In the changing scenario, youngsters are becoming mature before time. On the one had, they are making all kind of achievements in a young age and on the other, they are indulging in crimes like kidnapping, blackmailing and rape," he said. Referring to the recent Alwar gangrape, where a woman was raped in front of her husband, Khan said such incidents put the country to shame. He said the talented youngsters were settling abroad, which was not in the interest of the nation. PTI SDA RDKRDK