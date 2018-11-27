SPJIMR Earns AACSB International Accreditation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 27, 2018/PRNewswire/ --AACSB International (AACSB) announced that the S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has earned accreditation. Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676830/SPJIMR_Logo.jpg ) (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789919/AACSB.jpg )"AACSB Accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International. "We congratulate the S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research and Dean Ranjan Banerjee on earning accreditation, and applaud the entire team - including the administration, faculty, directors, staff, and students - for their roles in earning this respected honor."Synonymous with the highest standards of quality, AACSB Accreditation inspires new ways of thinking within business education globally and, as a result, has been earned by only 5 percent of the world's schools offering business degrees at the bachelor level or higher. Today, 831 institutions across 54 countries and territories maintain AACSB Accreditation. Furthermore, 187 institutions maintain a supplemental AACSB Accreditation for their accounting programmes."We thank our mentor, the PRT team and the AACSB team for their support through the process. We are on a journey of self-improvement and innovation, and AACSB processes have helped us significantly in moving towards our goals," said Dr. Ranjan Banerjee, dean of S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR). "There has been significant learning for the institute through the accreditation process."AACSB Accreditation provides a framework of 15 international standards against which business schools around the world assess the quality of their educational services. These standards ensure continuous improvement and provide focus for schools to deliver on their mission, innovate, and drive impact. AACSB-accredited schools have successfully undergone a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community, ensuring that they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a first-rate, future-focused business education."The S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research's commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication - not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole," said Bryant. "Today's students are tomorrow's business leaders, and the addition of SPJIMR to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact for their institution, both locally and globally."

About SPJIMR S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools in India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the institute stand out for its unique and distinctive path in management education. SPJIMR's mission is to 'influence practice' and 'promote value-based growth'. The institute currently operates from its 45-acre campus in Andheri, Mumbai, and a campus in New Delhi. To avoid confusing us with any other institution, look for the five strokes logo and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan association.About AACSB International As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,600 member organizations and over 800 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. The global organization has offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. For more information, visit aacsb.edu .