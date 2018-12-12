SPJIMR Hosts the First India Chapter on Principles for Responsible Management Education

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is all set to host the first India chapter conference on Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) on 13th and 14th December 2018. The conference brings together management and leadership from universities, management schools, corporates and civil society across the Asia-pacific region. The Forum is open to academic, corporate and the social sector audiences, and is not limited to members of the PRME Chapter in the region or signatories of the UN-supported PRME. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688342/SPJIMR_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797274/PRME_Conference.jpg )The conference discussions will be centred around why and how 21st century corporations can provide principled leadership, meaningful jobs and a sustainable, inclusive agenda in a changing world. Over the last nine months, SPJIMR has led meetings in different regions of India to promote conversations and partnerships around education, corporate citizenship and sustainable futures, leading up to the conference this weekend."The conference will explore choices which allow for varieties of voices and for representation and social sensitivity. We hope to explore ways in which various individuals and organisations are in their own way making a difference," said the Conference Chair and faculty member at SPJIMR, Dr. Chandrika Parmar.Dr. Parmar added: "The deliberations are particularly important because we live in times where we must think of sustainability as a way of life today and not something for the future. All of us at SPJIMR are proud to host the forum, given the Institute's deep commitment and long-standing work in the larger idea of building value-based leaders for tomorrow who are socially sensitive and can meet the needs of our changing times."SPJIMR Dean, Dr. Ranjan Banerjee said: "Corporations today are a very powerful part of society. It is important that academics and business talk together and figure out ways that we can build models of sustainable corporations who can create better outcomes not only for themselves but for the society as a whole. A forum like the PRME conference is a great forum to get a number of people from different areas to think together on these issues and hopefully design ideas which will make the world a better place."The conference will cover topics relevant to knowledge and future, ecology, well-being and sustainability, building inclusive economies and challenges of CSR for 21st century leaders. The event will have four plenary panels and 15 tracks with topics like: management education and pedagogy; social entrepreneurship; sustainable cities; extreme events; Asian way of thinking; rethinking CSR and sustainable business. Among those speaking in the forum are Magsaysay award winners Aruna Roy and T M Krishna, besides several public intellectuals, environmentalists and industry leaders. The speakers include Ashis Nandy, Shiv Visvanathan, Aseem Shrivastava, Saamdu Chettri, Santosh Desai and Anirban Ghosh.PRME is a United Nations-supported initiative founded in 2007 as a platform to raise the profile of sustainability in schools around the world, and to equip today's business students with the understanding and ability to deliver change tomorrow. Its vision is to realise the Sustainable Development Goals through responsible management education. As a voluntary initiative with over 650 signatories worldwide, PRME has become the largest organised relationship between the United Nations and management-related higher education institutions.The forum comes to India for the first time at SPJIMR, a top ranked school of management that works with the mission of influencing practice and promoting value-based growth.About SPJIMR S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools in India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the Institute stand out for its unique and distinctive path in management education. SPJIMR's mission is to 'influence practice' and 'promote value-based growth'. The Institute currently operates from its 45-acre campus in Andheri, Mumbai, and a campus in New Delhi. To avoid confusing us with any other institution, look for the five strokes logo and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan association. Source: S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research PWRPWR