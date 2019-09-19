SPJIMR Successfully Completes Autumns Placements Process

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR has announced the successful completion of its autumns placements process with 69 companies rolling out over 300 offers for 239 participants from the PGDM Class of 2020. The season brought 23 new recruiters on the SPJIMR campus and saw the average stipend move up despite challenging market conditions.Some of the positive highlights of the season were the large number of total companies on campus, a large number of new recruiters and a surfeit of new roles for which offers came in.The season saw leading recruiters on campus from diverse sectors, such as Investment Banking, Private Equity, Consulting, General Management, FMCG, Financial Services and E-commerce, among others.The upbeat results came at a time when companies are bracing for headwinds in an economy that has reported slower growth, with several sectors under pressure and in the midst of readjustment of demand."The placements are a reflection of SPJIMR's stature and standing, and the reputation that our students are equipped to deliver superior performance with a cooperative mindset," said Abbasali Gabula, Associate Director (External Relations), SPJIMR.Said Dr Sajeev A George, Chairperson PGDM, "We are delighted to see marked improvement in quality of placements and stipends of our students for corporate internships. This further validates the success of our distinctive approach in which the students carry out their corporate internship projects in the second year of the programme, after completing their major specialisation courses. With the high levels of engagement from the recruiting companies, we are confident that our students will meet and exceed the expectations of the companies, potentially resulting in a large number of pre-placement offers."New recruiters for this year included companies like Alvarez & Marsal, Intuit, Sabre Partners, Spark Capital, Udaan, BYJU'S, Ola cabs, Swiggy and Dabur. These new recruiters hired 58 participants from the batch, reflecting their trust in the quality of the participants.Some of the leading companies and groups hiring this season were Alvarez & Marsal, Accenture Strategy, The Boston Consulting Group, Amazon, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Procter & Gamble, Mahindra & Mahindra, Microsoft India, Sabre Partners, Spark Capital, O3 Capital, Reliance Treasury, Nomura, Uber and Tata Administrative Services.FMCG and E-commerce continued to be the most dominant sectors in terms of the number of hires with 38.2 per cent and 27.2 per cent of the participants placed in these sectors respectively.Forty nine per cent of the finance batch was placed in the Banking and Financial Services, Investment Banking and Private Equity sector, followed by 20 per cent in E-commerce and 15 per cent in Consulting. The season saw a phenomenal increase in offers from the E-commerce sector with participants offered highly coveted roles in Product Management, Category Management, Programme Management and various Leadership programmes. Twenty six per cent of the batch was placed in E-commerce companies like Amazon, Uber, Swiggy, Ola cabs, Cloudtail among others.The median stipend of the PGDM Class of 2020 for an eight-week internship clocked in at INR 240,000 which is a 20 per cent increase from the previous year. The average stipend crossed INR 225,000, a 13.2 per cent increase over the previous year. More than 80 per cent of the batch received offers of INR 200,000 and above.The autumns placements process is a SPJIMR innovation which enables participants to take up an internship after they have completed a rural internship, specialisation courses at SPJIMR and advanced specialisation courses in some of the best institutes around the globe, mostly in the US. This offers a differentiated value proposition to companies; they can recruit participants who are better equipped and have exposure to life and business in rural India as well as a global business perspective. The rounded exposure is a part of the unique journey of SPJIMR's PGDM, the two year, full time MBA equivalent Post Graduate Diploma in Management.About SPJIMR S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools in India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the Institute stand out for its unique and distinctive path in management education. SPJIMR's mission is to 'influence practice' and 'promote value-based growth'. The Institute currently operates from its 45-acre campus in Andheri, Mumbai, and a campus in New Delhi. To avoid confusing us with any other institution, look for the five strokes logo and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan association.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930083/SPJIMR_Logo.jpg PWRPWR