Spl recruitment drives being done to recruit women from northeastern states: Delhi Police to LG

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Special recruitment drives by the Delhi Police to recruit women belonging to northeastern states are among several initiatives being taken to boost women safety in the city, police officials told Lt Governor Anil Baijal in a meeting Wednesday.Baijal chaired the ninth meeting of a task force on women safety issues at the Raj Niwas here, which was attended by the Delhi chief secretary, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, city police commissioner, and top officials of various agencies.Representatives of various departments shared with the Lt Governor the action taken report on steps taken to ensure women safety in Delhi, the LG House said in a statement.Baijal advised the chief secretary to monitor work on installation of panic buttons in public transport vehicles to ensure its completion in a "time-bound manner". He also advised the secretary (social welfare) to intensify skill development programmes in women and children homes, the statement said.He also directed police to intensify patrolling during opening and closing hours of schools and colleges to ensure safety of girl students.Delhi Police officials said several initiatives have been started for women safety such as 'Sashakti Scheme', anti-stalking service, publication facilitation officers; women help desks; public perception survey; special recruitment drive for women.On dark spots, police officials informed Baijal that all municipal bodies have addressed the issue of dark sports identified in 2016.The Delhi Police also informed that special recruitment drives are being organised to recruit women belonging to northeastern states. Women from several northeastern states come to Delhi every year to pursue higher education or for jobs."As many as 2,634 women constables, sub-inspectors of north-eastern states have joined in the Delhi Police. Recruitment of 379 women sub-inspectors is under process," the statement quoted police officials as saying.The Delhi Transport Department has also employed 70 women conductors, it said."A daily report is generated by PCR on streetlight requiring repairs and shared with civic agencies. It was also informed that MORTH has mandated that all public transport vehicle have panic buttons and CCTV cameras," the statement said.Police officials also informed that they are taking several steps for women safety, such as deployment of police personnel at opening and closing time of girl schools or co-education schools and colleges; intensive patrolling of ERVs (emergency response vehicles), QRTs (quick response teams) and motorcycles round the clock.Establishment of clearly identifiable police booths or facilitation kiosks in vulnerable areas apart from regular meetings with NGOs and stakeholders under the chairmanship of senior police officials are also being done, they said.Baijal emphasised that all stakeholders must have a focused and coordinated strategy to make Delhi a safe city for women.Stressing on the need for a change in mindset as well, he directed the departments to keep up their efforts for generating awareness and sensitisation, the statement quoted him a saying.