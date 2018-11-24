SPO booked for election campaigning in J&K

Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) A Special Police Officer (SPO) was Saturday booked for election campaigning in violation of the model code of conduct in Jammu andKashmir's Rajouri district. Fayaz Ahmed from Darhal was booked by police after reports of him campaigning for a family member who is contesting the polls emerged, a police officer said.According to police, reports of several other government employees indulging in election campaigning were also being probed. PTI AB RHL