SPO killed in J&K after rifle goes off accidentally

Srinagar, Jun 3 (PTI) A special police officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed in Anantnag district when his service rifle went off accidentally on Monday, police said.SPO Nazir Ahmad Ganie got injured due to accidental fire from his service rifle, a police official said.The injured SPO was rushed to District Hospital, Anantnag, where he succumbed to injuries, he said. PTI SSB DIVDIV

