SPO sacked in J-K's Kishtwar for politically biased post

Jammu, March 27 (PTI) A Special Police Officer (SPO)was sacked in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district Wednesday for uploading a post, allegedly favouring a political party, on a popular photo-video sharing app, officials said. Kishtwar SSP disengaged SPO Vinod Kumar from rolls as he uploaded a post on his personal Instagram account showing his support towards a particular party, they said.This was against the norms of a disciplined force, they said. The officials added that the action was aimed to "tighten the nose" around the police personnel showing "elegance towards a particular political party" and to assure that the model code of conduct is followed. PTI AB CK