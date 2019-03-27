scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

SPO sacked in J-K's Kishtwar for politically biased post

Jammu, March 27 (PTI) A Special Police Officer (SPO)was sacked in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district Wednesday for uploading a post, allegedly favouring a political party, on a popular photo-video sharing app, officials said. Kishtwar SSP disengaged SPO Vinod Kumar from rolls as he uploaded a post on his personal Instagram account showing his support towards a particular party, they said.This was against the norms of a disciplined force, they said. The officials added that the action was aimed to "tighten the nose" around the police personnel showing "elegance towards a particular political party" and to assure that the model code of conduct is followed. PTI AB CK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos