Spot demand, global cues lift zinc futures

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Zinc futures traded higher by0.98 per cent on Wednesday as speculators enlarged positions following uptick in demand at the spot markets coupled with a firm trend overseas.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery incurrent month was trading higher by Rs 1.95, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 201.55 per kg, in a business turnover of 751 lots.Market analysts attributed the rise in zinc futures to raising of bets by participants on a better trend at spot market on pick-up in demand from consuming industries and a firming trend overseas.