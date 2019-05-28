Spot demand lifts aluminium futures by 0.07 pc

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Aluminium prices edged up by 0.07 per cent to Rs 145.90 per kg in futures market Tuesday after speculators built up fresh positions amid an uptick in demand at the spot market. On the Multi commodity Exchange (MCX), aluminium for delivery in current month edged higher by 10 paise, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 145.90 per kg in a business turnover of 1,648 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW

