Spot demand lifts aluminium futures by 0.18 pc

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Aluminium prices edged up 0.18 per cent to Rs 137.85 per kg in futures market Tuesday after speculators built up fresh positions amid an uptick in demand at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), aluminium for delivery in current month edged higher by 25 paise, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 137.85 per kg in business turnover of 152 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on pick up in demand form consuming industries in the physical market, mainly led to the rise in aluminium prices. PTI ADI RVKRVK