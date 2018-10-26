Spot demand lifts aluminium futures by 0.28 pc

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Aluminium prices edged up by 0.28 per cent to Rs 144.95 per kg in futures market Friday after speculators built up fresh positions amid an uptick in demand at the spot market. At the Multi commodity Exchange (MCX), aluminium for delivery in current month edged higher by 40 paise, or 0.28 per cent to Rs 144.95 per kg in business turnover of 152 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after demand form consuming industries picked up in the physical market, mainly led to the rise in aluminium prices at futures trade. PTI SUN DRRDRR