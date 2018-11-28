Spot demand lifts nickel futures by 0.53%

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Nickel prices rose by 0.53 per cent to Rs 761.10 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators raised their bets amid pick-up in demand at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for November moved up by Rs 4, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 761.10 per kg in business turnover of 6,418 lots. Similarly, the metal for December gained Rs 4, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 767.50 per kg in 1,057 lots. Market analysts said, widening of positions by traders after upsurge in demand from consuming industries at the spot market, mainly led to rise in nickel prices. PTI KPS DPL SDG SHWSHW