Spot demand lifts zinc futures

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Zinc prices inched up by 0.10 percent to Rs 198.15 per kg in futures market Tuesday as traderscreated fresh positions following upsurge in demand in thespot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery incurrent month traded higher by 20 paise, or 0.10 per cent to Rs 198.15 per kg in business turnover of 3,102 lots. Market analysts attributed rise in zinc futures to raising of bets by participants following pick up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market amid a firm trend in select base metals in global markets. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI