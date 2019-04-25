Spot demand lifts zinc futures

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Zinc prices rose 0.38 per cent to Rs 224.75 per kg in futures trade Thursday, tracking a firm trend at the physical markets on the back of pick up in demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for May delivery was trading higher by 85 paise, or 0.38 per cent, at Rs 224.75 per kg with a business turnover of 4,920 lots. Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants due to pick up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market, mainly led to the rise in zinc prices at futures trade. PTI SHW RVKRVK