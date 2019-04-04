Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 0.27%

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Zinc prices rose by 0.27 per cent to Rs 226.60 per kg in futures trade Thursday tracking a firm trend in the domestic market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for April was trading higher by 60 paise, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 226.60 per kg with a business turnover of 7,783 lots. Marketmen said, fresh positions created by participants due to pick-up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market mainly led to the rise in zinc prices at futures trade. PTI ADI SHWSHW

