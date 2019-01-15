Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 0.28 pc

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Zinc prices increased by 0.28 per cent to Rs 177.15 per kg in futures trade Tuesday, tracking a firm trend at the physical markets on the back of pick up in demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for February was trading higher by 50 paise, or 0.28 per cent, at Rs 177.15 per kg with a business turnover of 946 lots. Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK