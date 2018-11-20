Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 0.30 per cent

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Zinc prices inched up by 0.16 per cent, to Rs 190.35 per kg in futures market Tuesday as traders created fresh positions following upsurge in demand in the spot markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc to be deliveredin November was trading higher by 30 paise, or 0.16 per cent, to trade at Rs 190.35 per kg in business turnover of 160 lots. Market attributed the rise in zinc futures to pick up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market amid a firm trend in base metals in global market. PTI SUN ADIADI