Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 0.35%

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Zinc prices rose 0.35 per cent to Rs 214.70 per kg in futures trade Monday tracking a positive trend in the physical markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for May contracts was trading higher by 75 paise, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 214.70 per kg with a business turnover of 2,408 lots. The metal prices were trading at USD 2,560 per metric tonne, up 1.59 per cent on London Metal Exchange. Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries mainly kept zinc prices higher. PTI ADI SHWSHW