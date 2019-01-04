Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 0.59 per cent

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Zinc prices inched up by 0.59 per cent to Rs 171.10 per kg in futures market Friday as traders created fresh positions following upsurge in demand at the spot markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc to be deliveredin January was trading higher by Re 1, or 0.59 per cent, to trade at Rs 171.1 per kg in a business turnover of 4351 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in zinc futures to pick- up in demand from consuming industries at the spot market amid a firm trend in base metals in global market. PTI ADI ANUANU