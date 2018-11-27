Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 2.06%

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Zinc prices rose by 2.06 per cent to Rs 176.15 per kg in futures trade Monday, tracking a firm trend at the physical markets on the back of pick-up in demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for December was trading higher by 3.70 paise, or 2.06 per cent, to Rs 176.15 per kg with a business turnover of 306 lots. Market analysts said the rise in prices in futures trade was mostly supported by raising of bets by participants and a firm trend in global market. PTI ADIADI