Spreading the Sweetness, Maaza Adds Mangolicious Moments to the Festival of Ganesh Chaturthi

#MaazaModak brings fun-filled activities for consumers across Maharashtra Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Lit up streets, Pandals at every corner, the sweet aroma of marigold flower and mouthwatering Modaks. These are amongst few things that make the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi so special. This Ganesh Chaturthi, consumers in Maharashtra have more reasons to rejoice the festival as Maaza, one of the most loved and iconic mango beverages in India, has come up with the second season of #MaazaModak. By adding mangolicious moments of indulgence to the festivities, #MaazaModak is bringing a range of exciting activities for consumers. At Mumbais Lal Baug cha Raja, where the most famous Sarvajanik Ganpati is placed, consumers can enjoy a grand experiential zone curated by Maaza. A 6 feet tall Maaza Modak installation is being created at the zone using Maaza bottles. Additionally, Maaza Wheel of Fortune has been placed to engage devotees and offer them a chance to win Maaza Bottles or Maaza Modak. Consumers will also get a chance to meet their favorite celebrities at the stall. To delight selfie-lovers, a large Maaza Modak cut-out has been mounted in the stall where devotees can click selfies and post it on social media using #MaazaModak. Srideep Kesavan, Director- Juices at Coca-Cola India, said, Maazas pure mango indulgence has always been a core part of festivities and we understand the value this brings to our consumers in such special occasions. This Ganesh Chaturthi we are taking our successful #MaazaModak campaign to the next level, integrating the brand culturally and dialing up the Alphonso Mango Indulgence advantage that Maaza has. We are confident that the campaign will be a great motivation for our consumers to take a pause and relish the Maaza indulgence break amidst the festivities in Maharashtra and elsewhere. The celebrations are not just restricted to Mumbai. #MaazaModak also has a gamut of activities to delight consumers across key cities in Maharashtra through Sakhi Manch program. Modak is an integral part of the festivities and to leverage on this cultural connect, renowned celebrity chefs will curate special Modak recipes using Maaza and give live demos at Sakhi Manch. Sakhis or women will be invited to show their culinary skills by making mangolicious Modaks with Maaza and upload their pictures on social media. The most innovative and delicious Modak will stand a chance to win exciting gifts. Apart from this, bright yellow colored Maaza vans will be seen across these cities. Aboard these vans, consumers can play a touch screen Modak game and participate in a variety of other engagement activities. As the next step in Maazas journey towards becoming a USD 1 billion home-grown mango juice brand by 2023, Maaza is transforming into a Master brand bringing in different variants of mango Indulgence for different moments. Launched in the 1970s, Maaza has an impressive heritage and has been the most loved mango juice beverage in the country for over 42 years now.About Coca-Cola IndiaCoca-Cola in India is one of the countrys leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, Smart Water, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country Thums Up and Sprite being the top two selling sparkling beverages. The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint. For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hindustancoca-cola.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/CocaCola_Ind, or on Facebook.