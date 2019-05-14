SP's Karakat candidate writes open letter to PM on jobs for Bihar youths

Patna, May 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Karakat and party's national spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari Tuesday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking time to submit bio-data of a large number of unemployed youths in this constituency in Bihar.Tiwari said, he and his team have been collecting bio-data of youths from all communities in Karakat and the target is to collect "one lakh" curriculum vitae."PM Modi today addressed a rally in Sasaram constituency, which neighbours the Karakat constituency. It was disheartening that he did not outline any vision for the youth of not just Karakat, but entire Bihar," he said.The SP spokesperson also mentioned it in his open letter to the prime minister."You and your party (BJP) claim that a lot of youths have jobs in the country, but you do not have data. And, anyone who questions the government on employment issue is branded an 'anti-national' by the party's spokespersons and ministers," he alleged in the letter. Modi Tuesday addressed poll rallies in Buxar and Sasaram and lambasted theCongress over Sam Pitroda's 'hua to hua' remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Speaking about his vision for the future, the prime minister said he is committed to ensuring the uplift of entire eastern India, including in Bihar, and that no citizen will live without a home by 2022.He said he was also committed to combating water crisis and will set up a separate ministry for the purpose, if the BJP is voted back to power.Tiwari in the letter said, "I am seeking time from you (PM) that I may be allowed to submit the bio-data of these youths either before or after the elections."Karakat, Buxar, Sasaram along with a few other seats in Bihar will go to polls on May 19 as part of the last phase of the Lok Sabha election. PTI KND ANBANB