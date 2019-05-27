Srei Equipment Finance ties up with Oriental Bank of Commerce

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Srei Equipment Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance, Monday said it has tied-up with Oriental Bank of Commerce to offer loans for purchase of equipment under a co-lending arrangement. Under the arrangement, financing of construction, mining and allied equipment, medical equipment, commercial vehicles and farm equipment will be covered.**** * Beam Suntory appoints Neeraj Kumar as Managing Director for India Premium spirits company Beam Suntory Monday said it has elevated Neeraj Kumar as Managing Director for India. Kumar had joined Beam Suntory in 2008 as Marketing Director, India, helping build the leadership position for Teacher's Scotch in India while expanding Jim Beam. In 2016, he assumed the position of Marketing Director, Emerging Asia, helping establish new routes-to-market in China and South Korea. He was also associated with PepsiCo Nepal and Electrolux India. With leading brands like Teacher's and Jim Beam, the company aims to reach sales of USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,000 crore) by 2030.**** * Inox Leisure to show live matches of ICC Cricket World Cup Multiplex operator Inox Leisure Monday said it will screen live matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 across 12 cities. The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup, hosted by England and Wales, commences on May 30, with the final scheduled on July 14. Inox will showcase all the nine league matches to be played by India, along with the semi-finals, final and few marquee league matches at its multiplexes in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Vadodara, Surat, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad. PTI HV DS AP RVKRVK