Srei Infra to raise Rs 2,000 cr via bonds

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Srei Infrastructure Finance will offer bonds aggregating Rs 2,000 crore that will open for public subscription on Friday.

The Kolkata-headquartered infrastructure sector lending firms public issue of bonds is consists of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore and unsecured subordinated redeemable NCDs aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, totalling up to Rs 2,000 crore.

The tranche 1 issue will open for subscription on February 9, 2018 and close on March 7, 2018, it said in a regulatory filing.

Srei Infrastructure said the instruments that are rated AA+ by Brickwork Ratings have high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

Stock of Srei Infrastructure closed 2.29 per cent up at Rs 78.10 on BSE. PTI KPM MKJ