SRF Q3 net profit up 21 pc at Rs 131 cr

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) SRF Ltd today posted a 21 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 131.22 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal on strong sales.

Its net profit had stood at Rs 108.37 crore in the year- ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net income rose to Rs 1,417.90 crore in the October- December period of 2017-18 from Rs 1,211.66 crore in the same period last year.

Expenses rose to Rs 1,245.26 crore from Rs 1,076.40 crore in the said period.

The company is engaged in technical textiles, chemicals, polymers and packaging film businesses.