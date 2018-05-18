SRF Q4 profit down 4 pc at Rs 124 cr

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Chemicals firm SRF Ltd has reported a 4 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 124 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 129 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Total income rose to Rs 1,625.30 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 1,442.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the full last financial year, SRFs net profit fell by 10 per cent to Rs 462 crore from Rs 515 crore in 2016-17.

Total income increased to Rs 5,753.67 crore in the 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 5,182.05 crore in the previous year.

SRFs Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said: "While this has been a reasonably good quarter on the operations front, the recovery in the agrochemicals sector is taking longer than expected. We expect things to start looking up only towards the end of this calendar year."

SRF Ltd is a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. The company?s diversified business portfolio covers technical textiles, fluorochemicals, specialty chemicals, packaging films and engineering plastics. The company has 12 manufacturing plants in India, two in Thailand and one in South Africa. PTI MJH ABM ABM