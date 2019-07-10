Sri Lanka asked to fulfil commitments on protecting interest of Tamils: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) India has consistently called upon Sri Lanka to fulfil its commitments on addressing the issues related to protecting the interest of Tamils there, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the government is of the view that the end of the conflict in Sri Lanka provided a unique opportunity to pursue a lasting political settlement, acceptable to all communities in Sri Lanka, including Tamils.His response came to a question on whether the government has taken any steps for early resolution of ethnic issues and restoring peace in Sri Lanka."We have emphasised to the Sri Lankan government on the need to take forward the process of broader dialogue with all parties and show concrete movement towards a meaningful devolution of powers, including the implementation of the 13th Amendment," the minister said.The Indian government remains engaged with the government, political parties and the people of Sri Lanka to take forward the process of national reconciliation and to arrive at a solution that meets the aspirations of the Tamil community for equality, justice, peace and dignity, he said. India has consistently called upon Sri Lanka to fulfil its commitments on addressing the issues related to protecting the interest of Tamils in Sri Lanka, Muraleedharan said.In his reply to another question, the minister said the number of employees of the Ministry of External Affairs including its missions or posts abroad currently facing disciplinary proceedings on charges of corruption is 24, which includes one staff employed on contract basis at local level"Since the disciplinary proceedings are under process, no further details can be disclosed," he said. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB