Sri Lanka expects 2-fold growth in Indian tourist arrivals this year

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Sri Lanka is expecting over two folds growth in the number of Indian tourist arrivals to the island nation this year, banking on the Ramayana Circuit and other common cultural heritage sites.The country expects total Indian tourist arrivals to cross one million mark in 2019, Sri Lanka Minister of Tourism Development John A E Amaratunga said. In 2018, around 450,000 Indian tourists visited Sri Lanka.Sri Lanka, has developed the Ramayana circuit to woo Indian tourists by identifying several places connected with the ancient Indian epic."We have rediscovered the Ramayana circuit. We have identified several spots and we are coming out with the authentic documentaries," said Amaratunga. "Now we are targeting almost up to one million (10 lakh) arrivals with all the publicity which we are doing all what which we have to offer," he added.Sri Lanka is also well-connected as there are around 27 daily flights from India to the island nation, he said. He assured Indian tourists that his country is safe for them and bad times are over now."Now they are coming for weeding and conventions also," he said while addressing the media here at Business & Luxury Travel Mart (BLTM) 2019.In the BLTM, Sri Lanka is having the largest pavilion here.In BLTM 2019, 11 countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Spain, the Philippines, Egypt and Dubai are participating.Besides, 15 Indian states are also participating.