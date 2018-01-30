Sri Lanka eyes 4.4 lakh arrivals from India in 2018

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Sri Lanka is targeting around 4.4 lakh arrivals from India in 2018 as it promotes the country as a destination for all seasons, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau today said.

The island nation had 3,84,628 arrivals from India market in 2017, it added.

"India continues to be our top source market. We believe that the potential of the Indian travel market is yet to realise in terms of attracting longer stay and higher spending travellers," Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau MD Sutheash Balasubramaniam said in a statement.

Sri Lanka offers travellers an array of diverse product offerings and experience spread across the small island and caters to all ages, he added.

"It is our fervent hope to make Sri Lanka the most preferred destination in Asia for Indian travellers," Balasubramaniam said.