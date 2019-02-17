Sri Lankan Airlines plane suffers flat tyre, none injured

Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) A Sri Lankan Airlines flight which arrived here Sunday morning from Colombo suffered a flat tyre while it was being taxied to the parking bay, airport authorities said. However, no casualties were reported as all the 142 passengers onboard had alighted, a top airport official told PTI. "Yes, it happened when the aircraft was being taxied to the bay. There were no injuries to anyone," the official said. According to the official, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been apprised of the incident. Sri Lankan Airlines officials could not be reached for comment. PTI COR VIJ NVG SS AQSAQS