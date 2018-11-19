Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to come out with 2 books next week

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Two books by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar offering insights into the human condition will hit the stands next week, announced Westland Publications on Monday.The books, titled "The Bhagavad Gita" and "Upanishad: Ishavasya, Kena, Katha, Yogasara", told in a "simple" narrative are replete with humorous anecdotes for the better understanding of the contemporary audience, said the publishers.While 'The Bhagavad Gita' is a compilation of series of talks by the spiritual guru on one of the most famous scriptures on the philosophy of life, 'Upanishad', according to the publishers, has Sri Sri Ravi Shankar conversing with the readers and explaining the four upanishads -- Ishavasya, Kena, Katha, Yogasara -- with "such simplicity and wit that their esoteric truth becomes self-evident, like living reality"."Gurudev's knowledge has touched millions of lives across the globe. We are sure that through this partnership with Westland, we will be able to reach out to many more readers. He makes even the most complex of the scriptures come alive for a common man. "Whether you are seeking all of life's answers or just looking for a meaningful read, these books will appeal to all," Prasana Prabhu, Trustee, Sri Sri Publications Trust, said. A much revered spiritual leader universally, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is also founder of Art of Living Foundation, a volunteer-based NGO providing social support to the people. PTI MG TRS MGMG