Sri Sri Tattva Expands its International Retail Footprint; Enters Into the Mongolian Market

Sri Sri Tattva products have been launched in chains like Nomin Super Market, Monos Pharmacy and Mini Markets BANGALORE, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sri Sri Tattva, an internationally acclaimed FMCG & healthcare brand from India has expanded its international retail footprint by entering into the Mongolian market. It has entered into a partnership with chains like Nomin Super Market, Monos Pharmacy and Mini Markets and launched its range of pure and herbal skin care and nutritional products, including its flagship products like non fluoride herbal toothpaste - Sudanta and Ojasvita - a health drink enriched with 7 power herbs in Ulaanbataar on Wednesday, 4th July. Sri Sri Tattva is directly exporting its range of herbal products across different categories to more than 53 countries, with Mongolia being the latest addition. Sri Sri Tattva also plans to launch BYOGI - its apparels brand, offering a range of Yoga, Casual and Indian ethnic wear in the coming months. H.E. MP Singh, Indian Ambassador to Mongolia who was also in attendance of the launch event said, "It is great to see India's prominent International Ayurveda, FMCG brand of Sri Sri Tattva getting launched in Mongolia. I am genuinely sanguine that the newly introduced Sri Sri Tattva's environment friendly, organic, natural and herbal products that have revolutionized healthy life style world over, will find immediate acceptance and carve a niche for itself in Mongolian market." The chains that Sri Sri Tattva has partnered with attracts a wide range of customer to its stores. The customers demand for natural, healthy and pure products has been on the surge, which makes it a perfect time for the brand to enter into the Mongolian market. Commenting on the occasion, Mr Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva said, "I am very happy to foray into the Mongolian market. This was a part of our expansion plan. We will be launching our website and app later this month making our products available to the entire Mongolian population by the click of a button." "We are excited to launch the Sri Sri Tattva brand in the country through our various channels. It is known for its quality worldwide and introduction of the brand in various stores will be a great value addition for the customers. The launch has received a fantastic response and we are confident that Sri Sri Tattva will be an established brand soon in the country," said Ms Altantsetseg Mishig, Master Distributor of Sri Sri Tattva in Mongolia. About Sri Sri Tattva: Sri Sri Tattva comes with a goal of promoting health and wellness to every household. Sri Sri Tattva has product offerings in multiple categories of Ayurveda Medicines, Health Care, Supplements, Food products, Personal Care products, Home Care, Incense and Fragrances for home and personal use. It has also introduced brands like BYOGI - a brand with high quality clothing and unique range of apparel for today's men, woman and kids catering to both modern and traditional tastes and Shankara - Ayurveda inspired natural skin care brand with 100% natural products. Sri Sri Tattva comes with a 360-degree approach from Manufacturing food, personal care , home care and medicines , it includes a College of Ayurvedic Science and Research, a state of the art Hospital, inspired Doctors and Therapists, Panchakarma Wellness Centres, Spas and Clinics, Manufacturing facilities driven by technology and stringent control systems and wide international presence, the brand has a holistic approach to health and wellness.