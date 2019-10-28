Sri Sri Tattva Signs a MoU With Gujarat Ayurveda University to Promote the Ancient Science of Ayurveda

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, India, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --National, October 25, 2019: Sri Sri Tattva, one of India's leading wellness brand signed a MoU with Gujarat Ayurveda University, a pioneer statutory University in the field of Ayurveda established in 1965 by an Act of Gujarat State Government which imparts teaching, training and research in various specialities of Ayurveda, with a goal to promote the ancient science of Ayurveda by carrying joint studies, trial and R&D projects in the field of Ayurveda. The MOU was signed by Mr Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva and Prof Anup Thakar, Vice Chancellor, Gujarat Ayurveda University at the university campus in Jamnagar. It was signed in the august presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, who was the chief guest of the event.The MoU is a form of mutual commitment in complimenting each other's area of expertise on the subject of Ayurveda. It covers a wide are of cooperation like creating joint post graduate exchange program, conducting joint clinical trials, research on Ayurvedic formulations for various diseases, and utilization of resources for joint learning exercises.Commenting on the occasion, Mr Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, said "On the occasion of World Ayurveda Day, we are pleased to sign an MOU with Gujarat Ayurveda University. SriSriTattva has been conducting extensive research in Ayurveda for decades & this is a great opportunity for experts from both organizations to exchange knowledge & contribute to advancing recognition of the Ayurveda medical system worldwide.""I am sure that this collaboration for the purpose of scientific research and propagation of Ayurveda will open new horizons in the service of all humanity as well as for the prevention of disease and promotion of health on scientific line," said Prof Anup Thakar, Vice Chancellor, Gujarat Ayurveda University.About Sri Sri Tattva:Sri Sri Tattva comes with a goal of promoting health and wellness to every household. Sri Sri Tattva has product offerings in multiple categories of Ayurveda Medicines, Health Care, Supplements, Food products, Personal Care products, Home Care, Incense and Fragrances for home and personal use. It has also introduced brands like BYOGI - a brand with high quality clothing and unique range of apparel for today's men, woman and kids catering to both modern and traditional tastes and Shankara - Ayurveda inspired natural skin care brand with 100% natural products.Sri Sri Tattva comes with a 360-degree approach from Manufacturing food, personal care , home care and medicines , it includes a College of Ayurvedic Science and Research, a state of the art Hospital, inspired Doctors and Therapists, Panchakarma Wellness Centres, Spas and Clinics, Manufacturing facilities driven by technology and stringent control systems and wide international presence, the brand has a holistic approach to health and wellness. PWRPWR