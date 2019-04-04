Sridevi's 'Mom' to now release in China on Mother's Day

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Actor Sridevi's last feature film, "Mom", will open in China on the occasion of Mother's Day. The Ravi Udyawar-directed revenge thriller follows a mother (Sridevi) who avenges a crime committed against her stepdaughter.The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 22 in the country but now has been set for May 10."We wanted to pick the perfect date for the release of such a special film like 'Mom' in China, which is a huge market and has great potential for the film to do well. As a tribute to all mothers, we have chosen May 10 to release this", Vibha Chopra, Head, Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition) said in a statement. Sridevi was honoured posthumously with a Best Actress National Film Award for her performance in the 2017 film.The film marked the 300th screen appearance for the veteran actor, who passed away on February 24, 2018 due to accidental drowning at a Dubai hotel."Mom" has already been released in Poland, Czech Republic, Russia, UAE, UK, USA, and Singapore. PTI JUR RBRB