Srinagar deputy mayor allegedly assaulted by corporators

Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) The Srinagar Municipal Corporation's deputy mayor was injured Monday after he was allegedly assaulted by corporators inside the corporation's building here, officials said.Sheikh Imran was attacked after an argument broke out between him and a group of corporators over the functioning of the civic body this morning, an aide of Imran said."The deputy mayor was assaulted by the corporators. He was injured and had to be rushed to a hospital," he said.An official at the Shaheed Gunj police station said they have taken cognizance of the incident and an investigation is underway.Imran, who won the civic body polls as an independent candidate, was elected as the deputy mayor with the backing of the Congress.The corporation has seen several controversies in the short span of two months with a female corporator levelling allegations of sexual harassment against BJP-backed Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu last month. PTI MIJ AD DPB