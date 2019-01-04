Srinagar-Jammu national highway closed after fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 4 (PTI) The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed Friday as a precautionary measure as the road was rendered slippery due to fresh snowfall, a Traffic Department official said.Moderate to heavy snowfall began across Kashmir this afternoon, bringing relief to the residents from dry weather."It has been snowing across Kashmir since afternoon. The men and machinery have been geared up for timely clearance of roads and ensuring minimal disruption in essential services," an official of the divisional administration said.Vehicular movement has been stopped on the highway and a decision on resuming the traffic will be taken only after improvement in the weather conditions, the Traffic Department official said.Although there was a brief spell of snowfall Wednesday, the fresh downpour has effectively ended the dry weather conditions in the valley which had led to an increase in common ailments like flu, cough and breathing problems, especially among children and elderly.The snowfall has brought cheers on the faces of people associated with tourism trade who feel more tourists will now visit Kashmir this winter."A good number of tourists had already arrived in Kashmir for New Year eve but we are hopeful that the footfall will now increase in view of the snowfall," Shoiab Ahmad, a tour operator, said.He said good snowfall will also ensure more winter sports lovers will head to Kashmir as "we have the best skiing slopes in the country at Gulmarg". PTI MIJ KJ