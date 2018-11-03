scorecardresearch
Srinagar receives season's first snowfall

Srinagar, Nov 3 (PTI) Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday received the season's first snowfall as cold wave like conditions gripped the Valley due to continuous downpour.The snowfall, which began in the higher reaches of the Valley on Thursday, has considerably brought down the maximum temperature in Kashmir.All weather stations across the Valley Friday witnessed a drop of around 10 degrees Celsius from the normal day temperatures for this time of the year. PTI MIJ KJ

