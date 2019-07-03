Srinagar records highest temp this season, heat wave continues in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 3 (PTI) Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday recorded the season's highest temperature at 32.5 degrees Celsius, while the heatwave prevailed in Jammu, the metrological department said. The day temperature in Jammu settled at 41.0 degrees Celsius, around 4 degrees above normal. At 30.1 degrees Celsius, the night temperature in Jammu was up by around 4 degrees above season's average. Jammu had recorded the season's highest day temperature on June 10 when the mercury touched 44.4 degrees Celsius, while June 12 night was the hottest of the season at 31.2 degrees Celsius.Srinagar, where the day temperature was hovering below 30 degrees Celsius due to frequent rains, witnessed the hottest day so far this season when the mercury touched 32.5 degrees Celsius -- around 3 degrees above normal, the Met department said. The night temperature in the city continued to stay below season's average at 15.2 degrees Celsius. Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in the state with a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.7 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said. Leh town in Ladakh region also recorded a maximum of 26.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 11.4 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has predicted very light rain and thundershowers in Jammu division on Thursday. PTI TAS AB DPB