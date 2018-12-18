Srinagar shivers at minus 4.6 deg C, Kargil coldest in J-K at minus 15.8 deg C

Srinagar/ Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) Kargil in Ladakh region was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir Monday as minimum temperature dipped to minus 15.8 degree Celsius, MeT Office said Tuesday.Cold conditions continued in Kashmir valley and Ladakh, while there was some respite in the Jammu region.The mercury in Leh dipped to minus 15.1 degree Celsius. In Srinagar, the night temperature settled at a low of minus 4.6 degree Celsius. Qazigund recorded a minus 5.3 degree Celsius, Kokernag town was at minus 4.8 degree Celsius, Kupwara recorded minus 5.9 degree Celsius, Pahalgam settled at minus 7.7 degree Celsius, the ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded a minus 7.6 degree Celsius, the weather office said.The valley will experience dry weather for the week ahead, MeT department said. However, in Jammu the night temperature improved slightly after continuous dip over the past week.Jammu city recorded an increase of 0.7 degree celsius in the night temperature to settle at 5.1 degree Celsius, a MeT official said. Despite the slight improvement, the night temperature continued to remain four degrees below normal levels.Places in the region also experienced marginal increase in night temperatures. Bhadarwah of Doda district recorded a low of 0.6 degree Celsius against the previous night's minus 1.2 degree Celsius, he said.Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a minimum of 6.5 degree Celsius, while Batote town along Jammu-Srinagar national highway registered a night temperature of 3.6 degree Celsius, he said.However, the nearby highway town of Banihal, recorded a dip in the night temperature which settled at 0.7 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said. PTI SSB MIJ TAS ABMAZ AD SOMSOM