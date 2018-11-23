Srinivasan Services Trust of TVS Group Extends Rs. 1 Crore Worth Relief to Gaja Cyclone Affected People

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company Ltd. has engaged in the relief and restoration activities to the Gaja cyclone affected people in the Nagapattinam district by distributing the required relief materials through public administration. The wing is assisted by Community Development Officers, Engineers, Agronomist, retired RDOs and Security in the distribution of relief materials. The distribution is to continue for a week starting today and comprises Rs. 1 Crore worth materials of 15440 sleeping mats, 6000 bedsheets, 10000 tarpaulin sheets, 1000 lungis, and 1000 sarees. 20000 families covering 80000 members in Vedaranyam, Velankanni and Thalaignayiru areas will be benefitted through this distribution. It is significant to note that TVS Motor Company Ltd. have already contributed Rs. 2 Crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund. In a meeting held at the residence of Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, EdapadiThiru K Palaniswamy on 20thNovember 2018, ThiruVenu Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company handed over a cheque for Rs. 2 Crore towards relief and restoration works in the Gaja cyclone affected areas of Nagapattinam district. The Srinivasan Services Trust (SST) has been working for the well-being of the people and communities and works in over 5000 villages in India, across 5 states, for inclusive development. Among the various trust areas, healthcare is occupying an important place in its agenda. Mr. Swaran Singh, former IAS officer is the Chief Executive Officer of Srinivasan Services Trust. Image: Srinivasan Services Trust Extends Relief to Gaja Cyclone Affected People PWRPWR