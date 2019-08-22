SRKay Ropes in Yet Another Industry Veteran to Head its European Business

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRKay Consulting Group, a technology private equity venture of the multibillion-dollar SRK Group, has been going all out to get on board the best in the industry to lead their ambitious technology investments. SRKay today announces joining of Timo Nieminen as the Managing Director of SRKay Consulting Oy, its Finland based entity. Timo joins SRKay Consulting Group's SCIKEY venture after serving in similar positions in various Finnish and multinational companies, where he has been instrumental in growing their businesses. Timo joins the leadership team of SCIKEY, a managed talent marketplace and talent productivity enhancement focused technology venture of SRKay. Timo will lead the product's R&D, sales, marketing and business operations for Europe based out of Finland. The Indo-Finnish venture SCIKEY uses its path-breaking invention 'SCIKEY MindMatch algorithm' that powers its flagship products 'SCIKEY Talent Commerce' platform and upcoming 'Speed Consulting Platform'. Its R&D Lab in Helsinki will continue to improve the platforms with next-generation features that will redefine the way talent hiring, talent-based consulting and talent engagement happen globally. "Timo is a mature leader who brings extensive knowledge of business finance, startup ecosystem, and European business culture. His hands-on approach of problem-solving and planning ability will help SRKay and its ventures like SCIKEY to grow faster in Europe," said Shriram Viswanathan, Founder and product head of SCIKEY. "With Business Finland's approval of research funding for SCIKEY, the appointment of Timo was a natural next step. We are committed to developing Finland as our base for the European expansion of our ventures," said Alok Kumar, Managing Partner, SRKay Consulting Group that has funded many ventures including SCIKEY. SRKay Consulting Group's first venture ScrumStart became an example of a success story by creating a 'Trust Shoring' model and getting some big logos to its credit within two years of its operations. Since its inception in September 2016 by Alok Kumar, a leading name in the technology industry, joining from Sears where he worked as the Managing Director for the India division, the group is leaving no stone unturned to build the best leadership team and expanding its operations globally. About SRKay Consulting Group SRKay Consulting Group invests in innovative, high-potential and early-stage opportunities and businesses, alongside offering premium business advisory services to start-ups as well as established organizations. The area of focus is on long-term investments in futuristic ideas that aim to make the world a happier and a better place. The Group's investment interests include businesses that seek to differentiate themselves through the use of cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit http://www.srkay.com/For more information about SCIKEY, visit http://www.scikey.ai PWRPWR