SRMCRI, MedGenome set up genomics centre

Chennai, Jan 31(PTI) The Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute (SRMCRI) and MedGenome, global leader in research and diagnostics, today announced the launch of a new genomics centre here.

The centre located at the SRMCRI in Porur, would provide an environment for doctors and researchers to translate "Next Generation Sequencing" based genomic solutions into new and actionable patient services, a press release said.

"The focus of the facility will be to deliver the most up-to-date genomic-based diagnostics for patients and also provide researchers a great opportunity to advance their understanding of the human biology," it said.

The release said that a Genetic Health Clinic will also be set up to offer counselling to patients on hereditary cancers, pregnancy-related issues, genetic and neurological disorders.

"We are extremely pleased to be collaborating with MedGenome. This is an exciting step forward in our efforts to deliver the benefits of the latest technologies and research in genomics..." said SRMCRI, Dean of Research, S P Thyagarajan.

The advanced genomic-based diagnostic solutions by MedGenome would enable the clinicians to identify the precise genetic causes for a disease and offer the best and most suitable treatments, he said. MedGenome currently offers more than 550 genetic tests across key disease areas at its lab in Bengaluru.

"We are grateful to SRMCRI for recognising the excellence of MedGenomes genomic capabilities in research and diagnostics", MedGenome, COO, V L Ramprasad said.