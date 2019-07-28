scorecardresearch
SRPF jawan commits suicide in Nagpur

Nagpur, July 27 (PTI) An SRPF jawan posted at Reserve Bank of India, Nagpur, allegedly shot himself with his service gun on Saturday night while on duty, police said.The deceased has been identified as Prassana Maske working with Group 4 of the Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force, they said.According to the police control room, the incident occurred at around 10.11 pm.At the time of filing the report, police were conducting the 'panchnama' of the body. PTI CLS RHL

